Coronavirus hospitalizations reach highest since June in Maryland

More than 700 people in Maryland are in the hospital with the coronavirus.

The state reported 707 people were hospitalized as of Monday morning. That is an increase of 52 hospitalizations in a 24-hour period.

It's also the highest since mid-June. Maryland also reported an increase of 1,375 cases from Sunday.

The state has confirmed a total of 155,371 cases. Maryland has reported a total of 4,072 deaths, an increase of nine since Sunday.

The state's positivity rate has gone over 5% for the first time since June. Gov. Larry Hogan warned last week of a surge in cases.

