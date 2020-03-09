Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

Fears over the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus outbreak are causing authorities to take extra precautions with mass gatherings and events around the world.

As worries over COVID-19 continue to grow, so too does the list of major events and concerts that are being called off.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

But many entertainment and major event organizers aren’t taking any chances as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally.

South by Southwest

The Austin-based tech, film and music festival which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors was officially cancelled on March 6 in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Festival organizers noted that Austin Public Health had stated as recently as Wednesday that “there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer,” but the international audience the festival was expected to attract became a growing concern for local officials.

Facebook F8 Developers Conference

Facebook’s highly anticipated tech conference which hosts some of the greatest minds in the developer and entrepreneurial community was canceled and replaced with a combination of what Facebook is calling, “locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content.”

“We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance,” Facebook said in a release.

Emerald City Comic Con

The Seattle based comic book convention decided to cancel the event after what they said was “many hours of conversation internally and consultation with local government officials and the tourism bureau.”

FILE - Cosplay attendees pose for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on March 4, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

The first COVID-19 death in the U.S. was reported in Washington on Feb. 29, and since then, the number of confirmed cases has risen sharply. Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home located just 16 miles north of where Emerald City Comic Con was supposed to take place, has been at the center of the outbreak.

Ultra Music Festival

The three-day outdoor electronic music festival held in Miami was originally scheduled for March 20-22 but will be postponed until next year.

Organizers of the event expressed in a statement their understanding of the need to cancel the event amid the threat of the virus, saying, “there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being” of attendees and event staff.

Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

On March 9, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh cancelled the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which hosts anywhere from 600,000 to 1 million attendees every year, according to Trip Savvy.

Tomorrowland Music Festival

Event organizers announced on Twitter that the French government decided to cancel the winter edition of the electronic music festival originally scheduled to run March 14-21 at the French alpine ski resort of Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski.

BNP Paribas Open

The Southern California tennis tournament was expected to host upwards of 450,000 people, including 124,000 from outside the region. Many players already in Indian Wells practicing and preparing for the BNP Paribas Open were left scrambling when the postponement was announced.

FILE - Courtmaster Jeffrey Brooker cleans the center court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2020 in Indian Wells, California.

Ciara

The Grammy-winning singer is among many musicians who have postponed concerts and tours amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Ciara, who is pregnant, was set to perform in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19, but announced Saturday that the event is being postponed, according to the Associated Press.

Mariah Carey

Carey tweeted that she had to cancel a March concert in Hawaii due to “evolving international travel restrictions.”

Green Day

The California based rock band announced a cancellation of a tour in Asia due to the virus, but said new dates would be announced shortly.

Avril Lavigne

Lavigne informed her fans on Instagram that she would have to cancel her tour in Japan, China, Philippines and Taiwan where a majority of coronavirus cases have occurred.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

