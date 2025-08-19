The Brief Cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-70s. Light drizzle and scattered showers expected. Brighter and slightly warmer by Wednesday.



Expect a gray and damp Tuesday across the D.C. area as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-70s, falling well below normal.

Cooler than normal

What we know:

Light sprinkles, drizzle, and occasional showers are possible throughout the day, but rainfall amounts will be light.

Slight warm-up Wednesday

Conditions improve slightly on Wednesday, with brighter skies and a modest warm-up with highs near 85 degrees.

A few showers on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees and sunshine on Friday with temperatures near 83 degrees.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Cool, cloudy Tuesday with light showers across DC region