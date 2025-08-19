Expand / Collapse search

Cool, cloudy Tuesday with light showers across DC region

By and
Published  August 19, 2025 7:09am EDT
A cool and cloudy Tuesday with passing showers and drizzle expected and highs in the low-70s.

    • Cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-70s.
    • Light drizzle and scattered showers expected.
    • Brighter and slightly warmer by Wednesday.

WASHINGTON - Expect a gray and damp Tuesday across the D.C. area as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-70s, falling well below normal.

Cooler than normal

What we know:

Light sprinkles, drizzle, and occasional showers are possible throughout the day, but rainfall amounts will be light.

Slight warm-up Wednesday

Conditions improve slightly on Wednesday, with brighter skies and a modest warm-up with highs near 85 degrees.

A few showers on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees and sunshine on Friday with temperatures near 83 degrees.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

