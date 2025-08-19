Cool, cloudy Tuesday with light showers across DC region
WASHINGTON - Expect a gray and damp Tuesday across the D.C. area as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-70s, falling well below normal.
What we know:
Light sprinkles, drizzle, and occasional showers are possible throughout the day, but rainfall amounts will be light.
Conditions improve slightly on Wednesday, with brighter skies and a modest warm-up with highs near 85 degrees.
A few showers on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees and sunshine on Friday with temperatures near 83 degrees.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.