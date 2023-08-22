Contaminated fuel removed from Mitchellville gas station, Comptroller’s Office says

Contaminated fuel from a gas station in Prince George's County has been removed, the Maryland Comptroller's Office says.

Officials say the department's Field Enforcement Bureau responded to a complaint Saturday about possible contaminated gas at the Sunoco gas station on Central Avenue in Mitchellville.

Sunoco was already aware of contamination when the inspector arrived to conduct a test of the gas. A 'Stop Sale' was ordered as the station removed the contaminated fuel from their tanks.

The Comptroller's Office says a fresh load of fuel was delivered to the station and samples were collected for testing. The initial analysis of the new fuel shipment did not show any contamination, officials say.

The station has been provided a conditional release from the 'Stop Sale' order pending completion of all analysis next week.

The Comptroller's Office says they will continue to investigate the source of the original contaminated fuel shipment as they continue to analyze samples from the new shipment.