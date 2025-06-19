Construction crew appears to be stuck on building amid severe weather in Bethesda

A construction crew in Bethesda appeared to be stuck on the side of a building as a rapid rush of severe weather moved in.

What we know:

The crew was working on a high-rise building on Wisconsin Ave. when a severe storm blew through the area, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

The workers were able to make it down to the ground after about 30 minutes following the start of the bad weather.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 is working to learn what construction company the workers are with, and their conditions following the extended suspension on the side of the building.

Big picture view:

The Washington, D.C., area faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, with strong storms, including a possible isolated tornado threat, as a cold front pushes through the region.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor through this evening.

The National Weather Service has also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Fairfax County, City of Alexandria, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, City of Manassas, Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, District of Columbia.