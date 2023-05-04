Congressman David Trone announces run for Ben Cardin's Senate seat

Congressman David Trone has officially announced he's in the running for Sen. Ben Cardin's seat after Cardin said he will not be seeking re-election.

Trone, a Democrat, has been signaling for weeks that he was interested in the race, and as the owner of Total Wine, he has deep pockets to fund his own campaign.

In his announcement video posted online Thursday morning, Trone highlighted his work in Congress on the Fentanyl crisis.

Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando also announced he is running for the seat. At the same time, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin are said to be seriously considering runs.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Sen. Cardin says he's spoken with both declared and undeclared candidates, but does not expect to make an endorsement.

"Well, certainly for the time being I don’t plan to make an endorsement," Sen. Cardin told FOX 5. "Let people come forward, let them make their case and there is plenty of time before we decide how this campaign is going to unfold."

Sen. Cardin also spoke with FOX 5 about what went into his decision to not seek re-election, the current state of politics and what he still wants to accomplish in his final two years as Maryland's senator.

