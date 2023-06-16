Congressman Brad Finstad’s staffer attacked at gunpoint in DC after Congressional Baseball Game

A member of Congressman Brad Finstad's staff was attacked at gunpoint Wednesday following the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in D.C.

"Following Wednesday's Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside his residence by an armed gunman," read a statement from the Minnesota Republican's office released Friday. "Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident."

According to FOX News reporter Chad Pergram, the staffer lives in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood just about two blocks from the stadium.

Rep.-elect Brad Finstad, R-Minn., arrives for his ceremonial swearing-in with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the Capitol. He announced that was one of his staffers was attacked after the Congressional Baseball Game. (Bill Clark/CQ-Ro Expand

Pergram said the legislative staffer is a man in his late 20s and was by himself when two men, one armed with a gun, approached him. Pergram says there was a struggle, and the aide was assaulted, but not shot.

"In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior," Finstad's statement continued. "It's time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets."

Pergram said the staffer had cuts and bruises, but did not seek immediate medical attention. He said the aide did go to the doctor the following day.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.