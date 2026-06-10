Congressional Baseball Game returns to Nationals Park

The Brief Republicans and Democrats face off at Nationals Park in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, a tradition dating back to 1909 that raises money for local youth and scholarship programs. Key participants include Democrats Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA) and Rep. Joe Morelle (NY), while Republicans are led by standout pitcher Rep. Greg Steube (FL) and Sen. Joni Ernst (IA). The GOP has won five straight games, including a 13–2 victory last year, while Democrats are seeking their first Congressional Baseball Game win since 2019.



Republicans and Democrats will participate in America’s pastime as they compete in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park.

The event, which has been a tradition since 1909, gives members of Congress a break from lawmaking and a chance to face off against their political opponents in an athletic way.

The game supports the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, the Tim Johnson Memorial Scholarship and Nationals Philanthropies.

Republicans vs Democrats

What we know:

Many notable lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum will take the field. Democrats include Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California and Rep. Morelle of New York, both of which have played in years past.

On the Republican side are star pitcher Rep. Greg Steube of Florida and Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa, known for her "Make ‘em Squeal" campaign.

Dems seek first win since 2019

Dig deeper:

Republicans have dominated in recent years, winning last year's game 13-2. The Democrats have not won a game since before the COVID-19 pandemic.