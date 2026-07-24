Howard unenrolled students: Social media reacts to what we know and what comes next

Hundreds of incoming Howard University freshmen say they received emails this week informing them they had been unenrolled from the Class of 2030, just days before they were scheduled to move into campus housing.

RELATED: Howard University freshmen say they were mistakenly unenrolled over unpaid bills

The university says the students missed a July 10 deadline to pay tuition. Many of the affected students argue the decision is a mistake, saying they are still waiting on outside scholarships, military benefits or financial aid that typically does not post to student accounts until August 1.

Howard University celebrates 101st Homecoming

What we know:

The Howard University Office of University Communications released this update on July 23.

The school says it is reviewing cases involving pending outside scholarships or military and other aid that may not have posted yet. Students with questions are directed to contact Enrollment Management, Financial Aid or the Bursar for help.

Howard University Full Statement

Howard University First-Time-In-College Enrollment Updates

We understand that the enrollment update that was issued yesterday is difficult and disappointing for students and their families. Howard University provided multiple detailed communications throughout March, April, May, June, and July to first-time-in-college students and families on steps needed to secure enrollment for the fall 2026 semester. Notifications included emails, personalized financial aid information, videos, and Bison Prep sessions—to help incoming students understand tuition payment requirements, payment plan options, the process for reporting outside scholarships, and the deadlines necessary to secure their enrollment.

Students who did not meet the established payment, payment arrangement, or scholarship and other financial aid reporting deadlines have been notified that the University can no longer hold their place in the incoming class. As Howard finalizes enrollment for the Fall 2026 semester, which begins August 17, confirming enrollment is essential to planning academic programs, housing, financial aid, and student support services.

We recognize that some students with pending outside scholarships and other financial aid resources may have been impacted by the recent enrollment update. The University is reviewing information related to anticipated scholarship funding and other financial aid, where appropriate, and will consider relevant circumstances presented regarding pending scholarship awards and financial aid resources.

What you can do:

• Students with questions about their enrollment status should contact the Office of Enrollment Management at enrollmentmanagement@Howard.edu.

• Students with general questions about Howard University scholarships and other financial aid should contact the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@Howard.edu.

• Students with questions regarding pending scholarships and student account balances should contact the Office of the Bursar at BursarHelp@Howard.edu.

The Howard University Alumni Association (HUAA) shared this update on its Instagram page on July 23.

The HUAA says it has received an official update from the university about recent enrollment and student account issues and is urging alumni to check their email for the latest information. The group says it is focused on supporting students, sharing accurate details and uplifting the Howard community as families navigate the situation.

Howard University Alumni Association (HUAA) Update

We know many members of the Howard community have questions and concerns regarding recent student account and enrollment matters. Our thoughts are with the students and families navigating this situation.

The Howard University Alumni Association has received an official communication from the University with additional information and updates. We encourage all alumni to check your email for the latest message. If you don’t see it in your inbox, please check your spam or junk folder as well.

As alumni, we remain committed to supporting our students, sharing accurate information, and uplifting our Howard community.

Also on July 23, the Howard University Student Association (HUSA) shared this update on its Instagram page.

The HUSA says its leaders met with Student Affairs to address concerns over the unenrollment of hundreds of first‑time freshmen. HUSA told students it understands the impact of the situation and is working to push for case reviews, a clear reconsideration process and attention to students relying on scholarships, VA benefits, foundation funding or other secured resources. The group also urged support for international students who may face SEVIS‑related issues. HUSA is directing affected students to fill out a form, share it widely and continue contacting the association for help.

Howard University Student Association (HUSA) Update

On Thursday, July 23"d, 2026, our Executive President Allman and Vice President Mowatt met with The Office of Student Affairs (Senior Vice President Dr. Cynthia Evers and Assistant Vice President Glenn Vinson) to discuss the concerns regarding the recent unenrollment of hundreds of First Time in College (FTIC) Students.

HU30, we hear your stories and resonate heavily with this unimaginable moment. We are here to help you navigate your circumstances as we continue to prioritize streamlined communication and actionable solutions.

What you can do:

STEP 1: Fill out the Form 📝

📸 🔗 Scan the QR code or access with the link in our bio

✍🏾 Denote your circumstance

📄 Include any required documentation



STEP 2: Share This!📲

🫂 Share this post and form with as many baby bison as possible.



During our meeting with The Office of Student Affairs, we pushed for a review of impacted student cases, specifically a CLEAR process for students to request reconsideration, and additional attention toward students whose enrollment is supported through scholarships, VA benefits, foundation funding, or other secured resources.



We also advocated for our international students who may be uniquely impacted by these decisions. We emphasized the urgency of addressing potential SEVIS-related concerns and ensuring international students receive timely guidance and support to protect their enrollment and immigration status ASAP.



Given the urgency of this situation, we know students need a clear pathway and timely support. We understand this is a stressful and unprecedented time. Please reach out for help and continue cc’ing us at husaexec@gmail.com.



With love,

The 66th Administration of the Howard University Student Association

What they're saying:

Outrage surfaced quickly on social media as current and incoming students voiced concerns. One user wrote, "This could be the next generation of lawyers, doctors, and politicians. Howard is supposed to be the home of excellence. These kids weren’t excellent?"

Another reel shows a current student’s frustration and emotional reaction, detailing the scramble for answers and next steps as families try to understand what happened and how to fix it.

A TikTok user wrote, "HOWARD DO BETTER!!", capturing the immediate frustration spreading across social media.

Other reels posted online described being suddenly unenrolled, sharing frustration, confusion and the emotional toll of losing their spot just before move‑in.

Many focused on finding answers and figuring out next steps. One user wrote," Howard this unacceptable…you need to fix this immediately!!"

Another user on TikTok refused to let the situation bring her down, posting, "lowkey devastated but gotta dance."

This is a developing story - stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.