Expand / Collapse search

Congestion, delays and gridlock as the Thanksgiving eve travel rush begins

Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

Crowds at DC’s Union Station for Thanksgiving travel rush

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard was at D.C.’s Union Station Wednesday talking with travelers who were hitting the rails ahead of Thanksgiving.

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving holiday travelers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are gearing up for gridlock and delays as one of the busiest travel days of the year begins.

According to AAA, over a million motorists will hit D.C. area roads Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, with even more travelers crowding area airports, bus terminals and train stations.

MDOT tracks the highways during the Thanksgiving travel rush

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick visited the MDOT operation center during the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Major roadways like Interstate-95, 495 and 270 typically experience the heaviest traffic delays in the area on the day before Thanksgiving.

When and where are the worst times to drive in the D.C. region Wednesday? Here’s the breakdown from AAA:

  • Interstate-495 (Inner Loop) 3:30 p.m.
  • Interstate-495 (Outer Loop) 4:45 p.m.
  • Interstate-95 (North) 3:30 p.m.
  • Interstate-95 (South) 3:30 p.m.
  • Interstate-270 (North) 4:15 p.m.
  • Interstate-270 (South) 6:15 p.m.
  • Route 50 (East) 4:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving travel rush begins early in the DMV

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick takes a looks at the Thanksgiving travel rush in the DMV.

Scattered rain showers and heavy winds are expected in our area today – so keep an eye on your flights in and out of the D.C. area. Rain and a wintry mix over the weekend could lead to delays for travelers making their way back home on Sunday.