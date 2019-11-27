Congestion, delays and gridlock as the Thanksgiving eve travel rush begins

Thanksgiving holiday travelers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are gearing up for gridlock and delays as one of the busiest travel days of the year begins.

According to AAA, over a million motorists will hit D.C. area roads Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, with even more travelers crowding area airports, bus terminals and train stations.

Major roadways like Interstate-95, 495 and 270 typically experience the heaviest traffic delays in the area on the day before Thanksgiving.

When and where are the worst times to drive in the D.C. region Wednesday? Here’s the breakdown from AAA:

Interstate-495 (Inner Loop) 3:30 p.m.

Interstate-495 (Outer Loop) 4:45 p.m.

Interstate-95 (North) 3:30 p.m.

Interstate-95 (South) 3:30 p.m.

Interstate-270 (North) 4:15 p.m.

Interstate-270 (South) 6:15 p.m.

Route 50 (East) 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Scattered rain showers and heavy winds are expected in our area today – so keep an eye on your flights in and out of the D.C. area. Rain and a wintry mix over the weekend could lead to delays for travelers making their way back home on Sunday.