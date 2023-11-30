Expand / Collapse search

Composite images of man found dead inside barrel at Lake Mead, released

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

Skeletal remains have been found in a sunken barrel at Lake Mead as water levels drop to their lowest since 1937, FOX 5's Dani Masten reports. (Video via KVVU)

Officials released composite images of a man who was found dead inside a barrel in Lake Mead over a year ago with hopes of identifying him. 

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section have asked for the public’s help with identifying the victim who they believed died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. 

The unidentified man’s remains were found on May 1, 2022, inside of a barrel at Hemenway Harbor in Nevada. Boaters at the lake found the barrel and reported it to police.  

FILE - Composite images of a homicide victim found in a barrel in Lake Mead on May 1, 2022. (Clark County Nevada)

Investigators said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. 

The images released on Wednesday show three different angles of a composite face which was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s lab in Quantico, Virginia. 

FILE - Side angle composite image of a victim who was found dead inside a barrel at Lake Mead on May 1, 2022.  (Clark County Nevada)

Anyone with any information regarding this case  is asked to email the Clark County Coroner’s Office at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 