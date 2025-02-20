'Community safety officers' could be introduced in Fairfax County to support police

The Brief A new initiative in Fairfax County is set to introduce "Community safety officers" to the Mosaic District in Merrifield. The role of CSOs, are public safety positions that focus on non-emergency incidents.



"Community safety officers" could be heading to the Mosaic District in Merrifield to help support Fairfax County police officers.

These officers would have fewer powers than sworn law-enforcement officers but could support the police department’s mission in an era of recruiting challenges.

"Based on experiences in other jurisdictions around the country and in our region, it could have some merit," said Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed the directive unanimously.

What are Community Safety Officers?

The role of CSOs, are public safety positions that focus on non-emergency incidents and assist on issues related to everything from parking enforcement and noise complaints to directing traffic and supporting community outreach.

"This could be helpful as we’re trying to address some of the [Fairfax County Police Department’s] staffing issues — a way to relieve them of some of these ancillary duties," said Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk, who chairs the board’s safety and security committee.

Walkinshaw said he had discussed the program with top police officials and union leaders, "all of whom are open to exploring this."