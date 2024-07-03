Community outcry over Suitland teen's murder highlights local crime concerns

Residents in Suitland gathered Wednesday evening at an emergency safety meeting to express deep concerns over ongoing crime following last week’s tragic shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Neighbors described their shock and disbelief after Juan Roach was fatally shot near Towne Park Road, reportedly during a botched robbery.

"I couldn’t believe it! I still don’t know the full story," said Carol Jones, a resident since 1979.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, the incident involved two groups attempting to rob each other, resulting in Roach’s death and another person being injured.

While one arrest has been made in connection with the robbery, police emphasized that the investigation remains active.

Longtime residents like Jim Putz, who has witnessed escalating crime since moving in four years ago, expressed frustration over thefts and break-ins in the community.

"It started off small, kids ringing doorbells, stealing packages, and breaking into cars," Putz recounted.

At a public safety meeting hosted by Council Member Calvin Hawkins, police reported a decrease in overall crime, including carjackings and stolen cars. However, residents in Suitland remain skeptical, citing frequent carjackings in the area.

"We need the police to help us keep crime down," Putz said.

Council Member Hawkins pledged to work with residents to ensure enhanced police presence and long-term accountability.

Police assured the community of immediate steps to increase patrols in response to residents’ concerns.