Car hits child in Bethesda: 7-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained after being hit by car at bus stop

A young boy, who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Montgomery County has died, according to police.

The news of his passing came one day after the 7-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The incident happened Wednesday morning at a bus stop on the corner of Grosvenor Lane and King Charles Way, near the I-495 overpass in the Bethesda area.

Montgomery County Police officials say the striking vehicle, a gold 2002 Honda Accord, was driving in the 5200 block of King Charles Way, when the car lost control and left the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the car hit three people standing in a grassy area waiting for a school bus.

The three people were identified an adult male, his 18-month-old toddler in a stroller and his 7-year-old son, who later died from his injuries. Police say the toddler was unharmed in the incident and the man suffered minor injuries. Police have not announced the names of the victims, but they say they will release the 7-year-old's name on Friday.

Investigators say the adult male driver of the Honda remained at the scene after the incident and provided a statement to investigators. He did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash, and if any charges should be filed.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.