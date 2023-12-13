Community member finds pit bull fatally stabbed in Centreville neighborhood

Authorities are asking community members to review home surveillance footage after a pit bull was found fatally stabbed in a Centreville neighborhood.

Pit bull fatally stabbed in Centreville neighborhood

Officers responded to a small trail connecting Rt. 29 and South Barros Court in Centreville on December 3, at 9:30 a.m. Police say a community member found the deceased dog near a wooded trail behind the townhomes.

According to the police, the dog is a young female, gray and white, pit bull mix. A necropsy was conducted and determined the dog was stabbed multiple times.

Officers believe the dog was likely left in the area for less than 24 hours prior to the community member discovering her. Anyone who lives near O’Day Drive and Barros Drive is asked to review home surveillance footage.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.