Ward 8 holds community meeting concerning arrest of councilmember Trayon White

FOX 5 is learning more about what’s next regarding the allegations against Ward 8 Council Member Trayon White.

White was charged last week with one count of bribery for allegedly agreeing to accept $156,000 in exchange for working to extend violence interrupter contracts. The federal indictment included pictures of White accepting envelopes of cash.

The responses from Ward 8 community members vary. Many still support White and all they feel he’s done for the community, others call the allegations serious and other residents are somewhere in the middle; acknowledging all White has done, but understanding the need for the legal process to play out.

On Monday night, there was an informal community meeting where residents were encouraged to come together and chart a path for Ward 8, knowing there were divides.

"We recognize that in order to deal with the trauma and the disappointment, as well as the needs of the future of the residents and the ward, that they must come together to discuss their varying opinions and ideas so hopefully they can come to a consensus on the future of the community," said Malik Shabazz with Black Lawyers for Justice.

As the community grapples, the legal and political process continues. Council Member Trayon White’s next court appearance is slated for Sept. 19.

Late last week, Council Chair Phil Mendelson announced the creation of an ad hoc committee to look into the allegations against White, as well as a question of residency which has popped up since the arrest.

Council Member Kenyan McDuffie will chair that ad hoc committee, which includes every member of council except for White.

Mendelson says that the committee will have 90 days to make a recommendation to reprimand, censure or expel White from the council.

White resoundingly won his June primary. Fox 5 asked Mendelson what would happen if this council expelled White and he won re-election.

"To be sure, there’s a scenario that could play out that would be very messy, and it’s a little hard to play it through, but if the council were to vote to expel and council member white were then to re-appear, I expect the council would vote a second time to expel," Mendelson said.

Mendelson also added that on Sept. 17, the council will announce plans to reorganize and remove White from his position as chairman of the Committee on Recreation, Libraries and Youth Affairs.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed confidence in the council process.

"This is what I know. We have a system in place that deals with issues when people don’t follow the rules. And so the council and law enforcement are proceeding with those systems and I feel very strongly that is the orderly way to work through any questions," Bowser said.

White’s staff said they had no comment when asked about Council’s process. An attorney for White has not responded to an email requesting comment.