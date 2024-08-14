Commanders sign WR Martavis Bryant who last played in NFL in 2018

The Washington Commanders have signed receiver Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, when he had his third substance-abuse violation.

Washington cut kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday to clear a roster spot and give Bryant another comeback chance.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in May after he was on their practice squad last season.

The 32-year-old played his last game on Nov. 11, 2018, for Oakland before the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh drafted Bryant out of Clemson in the fourth round a decade ago and he had eight touchdown receptions in 10 games as a rookie.

Just before he started his second season, he was suspended for the first of three times for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He returned from the suspension n 2015 and had a career-high 765 yards receiving in 10 games.

Bryant was banned from the league for the 2016 season and played played 15 games for the Steelers in 2017 before an offseason trade to the Raiders.

