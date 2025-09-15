Commanders’ RFK stadium deal: DC Council to make final decision Wednesday

The Brief The D.C. Council will take a final vote Wednesday on a $4B plan to build a 65,000-seat Commanders stadium and redevelop the RFK site. The deal includes $1B in public funding, with leaders promising housing, jobs, and environmental protections alongside the stadium. If approved, construction could begin next year, with the Commanders aiming to open the new stadium by the 2030 season.



The D.C. Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether to open the door for the Washington Commanders to return home to Washington, D.C.

What we know:



By Wednesday, we should know whether the Commanders’ new home will be built at the old RFK Stadium site. That’s when the D.C. Council takes its second and final vote on a nearly $4 billion plan to construct a 65,000-seat domed stadium and redevelop the 180 acres of public land around it, along the Anacostia River.

The Council passed the plan on first reading Aug. 1 by a 9–3 vote. The deal calls for about $1 billion in public funding.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, initially expected to oppose the project, ended up voting yes.

"Well, I think the council and the city has tried to be very clear that we want to see the same level of energy you bring to building a stadium, I want the same thing for delivering the housing, for delivering the jobs, for protecting the river and the environment around it. I think that's what we want to see happen and if that delivers, then I think this will pass," said Allen.

What they're saying:

On Monday, the mayor’s office hosted a roundtable with local business owners to discuss opportunities tied to the redevelopment project. Many were small D.C.-based firms hoping to get a slice of the work.

"Many of our small businesses have shrinking contracts, the uncertain economy, and for us, a full-service marketing, advertising and PR firm we see lots of opportunities in the areas of communications especially community outreach and engagement, which we already do," said business owner Sheila Brooks, Ph.D.

"If we don't get the vote, then everything is kind of done in the tubes. But it looks like we may have the vote with nine council members. So everybody is excited," said business owner Casey Stringer. "It's a lot of opportunities for local businesses and a lot of jobs for the local businesses."

"Let's get it done because we've got a lot of work to do and if we’re going to open by 2030, we have to have a shovel in the ground ASAP. So I really hope that the council will stick to their original vote or improve it because I think this is great for the district," said Deputy Mayor for Economic Development Nina Albert.

What's next:



If the Council approves the plan, groundbreaking on the new stadium would happen next year, with a scheduled opening for the Commanders’ 2030 season — just five years away.