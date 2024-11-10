Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. out against Steelers with hamstring injury

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a hamstring injury.

Robinson was ruled out Friday. This is the second consecutive game the team’s leading rusher will miss after he was a late scratch last week at the New York Giants.

The 25-year-old was also out Oct. 13 at Baltimore with a knee injury , the Commanders’ only loss since the season opener. Robinson has rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns on 101 carries in seven games.

Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. figure to split the responsibilities in Robinson’s absence.

On defense, Washington (7-2) won’t have cornerback Marshon Lattimore after acquiring him from New Orleans earlier in the week at the NFL trade deadline. Lattimore has also been nursing a hamstring injury that cropped up during a game last month with the Saints.

Lattimore said he does not know when he’ll be cleared to make his Commanders debut.

"That’s up to the trainers," Lattimore said Wednesday. "The injury just happened, so I don’t really know what’s going on as far as a timetable or getting back on the field. It’s up to them."

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) are out, while special teams contributors Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and Ben Skowronek (shoulder) are questionable. Rookie center Zach Frazier is set to start missing two games with an ankle injury, and kick returner/running back Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to play for the first time since a loss to Indianapolis on Sept. 29.