Commanders raffle winner says $14,000 check bounced

A check written by the Commanders to a fan who won the 50/50 raffle bounced when he cashed it in.

Drew Shipley won the 50/50 at a raffle back in September, but he says didn't get the check until this week after more than a month of asking questions. When he went to cash it this week, he says the check bounced.

Shipley says he was excited to win the more than $14,000 prize. When he went to claim it, employees at the stadium told him it would take about two weeks for him to get the check.

But when Shipley followed up by phone, he says he was told it would take 30 days to get the check. It wasn't until he called the person who helped him purchase his season tickets that the issue was resolved, 40 days after winning.

Now Shipley says he's disappointed with the Commanders organization for the snafu - and the $15 service charge for the bounced check.



"It's the principle of the matter of how they handled it, starting at the communication level, retaining the employees, retaining customers as season ticket holders. This is my first season, I just moved out here. How are you going to retain these people who are spending hundreds if not thousands of dollars a season?" said Shipley.

Shipley says the commanders wired him the money Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, a Commanders spokesperson says there was a bank error and they're following up with the bank to figure out why it happened. They said they reached out to Shipley and apologized.

Shipley tells us he will be nearly debt-free thanks to the win.



