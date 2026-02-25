Commanders GM, Coach address media at NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

article

The Brief Commanders GM Adam Peters and Head Coach Dan Quinn spoke to reporters Tuesday. The NFL Scouting Combine is being held this week in Indianapolis. The draft itself is scheduled to start April 23.



It may feel like they just finished sweeping up the Super Bowl confetti, but preparations for the next NFL season are already well underway.

What we know:

The NFL Scouting Combine is getting underway in Indianapolis, and before players take the field later this week, Commanders GM Adam Peters and Head Coach Dan Quinn met with members of the media Tuesday.

The Commanders are slated to have the seventh overall pick in the draft, which begins April 23.

What they're saying:

"There’s a lot of cool things that start during this week in envisioning what parts of your team could look different, you know, by adding some of the players," said Quinn.

But the conversation Tuesday also touched on how the Commanders will handle players who have already spent time in the league.

Peters said the team is in talks regarding a new deal for star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has one year left on his current contract.

Regarding 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Peters told reporters he’s not allowed to comment on Aiyuk the player, but he loves him as a person.

Peters also said a decision has yet to be made regarding the cornerback Marshon Lattimore's future with the team.

And when asked how the team would approach this draft compared to the last time the Commanders had a top 10 pick, Peters laughed and said, "Well, hopefully the same," referencing the player they took with that pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels. "But yeah, you approach everything the same. I mean, you want to really uncover every stone and do all the work on all the different possibilities, whether that’s you stay and pick, you trade back, you trade up, and you want to be sure you have all your bases covered because you don’t know what’s going to happen on draft day."

What's next:

While the NFL draft may still be a couple of months away, plenty of player movement will still happen between now and then. NFL free agency starts in about two weeks.