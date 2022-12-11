Commanders fans remain hopeful in wake of Congressional report

When it comes to the Washington Commanders, things are rarely simple.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released its findings from the investigation into the Washington Commanders. The report says team owner Dan Snyder obstructed the investigation and gave misleading testimony.

The uncertainty within the organization has been tough on the fan base.

FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to fans this week.

"It's a lot," said fan Ron Royster.

But the team is winning, and are in the hunt for the playoffs. Some fans say they just want to move forward from everything off the field - and focus on what's happening on the field instead.

"Everybody is feeling good about the Commanders right now," said Royster.