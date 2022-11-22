Washington Commanders fans most devoted out of all NFL teams: report

It's been a bumpy road for the Washington Commanders this past year from congressional investigations to lawsuits to reports of the team being sold. However, according to a new survey, fans are sticking by their team.

According to a report from Oddspedia, Commanders fans are the most devoted of all the NFL teams.

The report came to the conclusion based on attendance records per capita during NFL teams' worst seasons using data dating back to 2008 to determine which fans stand by their team the most, even when they're not winning.

Here is the list of the top 10 most devoted fans:

1. Washington Commanders

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New England Patriots

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Denver Broncos

8. Chicago Bears

9. Philadelphia Eagles

10. Carolina Panthers

Despite only winning three games in the 2013-14 season and the 2019-20 season, fans still came out to support the Commanders, according to the report. The average attendance during the team's five worst-performing seasons was more than 76,000.

Oddspedia also shared their list of the top 10 fakest NFL Fans:

1. Dallas Cowboys

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. New England Patriots

4. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Las Vegas Raiders

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Miami Dolphins

8. New York Giants

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Arizona Cardinals

The report says one in five people go to NFL games based on how well their team is doing that season, and two in five are less likely to go to a game in person if their team is playing badly. Nearly one in three have stopped watching a game because their team is losing.

Nearly one in four people called Dallas Cowboys fans the fakest in the league.