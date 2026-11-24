The Brief The home victory keeps the Commanders out of last place in the NFC East. Play was briefly interrupted in the second half when the stadium lights went out. Washington will next face the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 29.



Fans across the Washington, D.C. region are celebrating Tuesday morning after the Commanders defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on a game-winning field goal as time expired Monday night.

The home victory keeps the Commanders out of last place in the NFC East.

Play was briefly interrupted in the second half when the stadium lights went out. According to ESPN, the outage was not caused by a system overload. Instead, the stadium's lighting vendor forgot a Monday night game was scheduled and forgot to disable a timer that automatically shuts off the lights at 10 p.m. on weeknights.

RELATED: Washington Commanders beat Cincinnati Bengals 22-20

LANDOVER, MARYLAND- NOVEMBER 23: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium on November 23, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Logan B Expand

After power was restored, rookie kicker Drew Stevens kicked a field goal to tie the game. The Bengals answered with a touchdown before Washington responded to keep the game within reach.

Down by one point with 39 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams for a 22-yard gain.

After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Daniels found Williams again for a 42-yard reception, moving Washington down to Cincinnati's 8-yard line.

Stevens then returned to the field to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Washington will next face the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 29.