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The Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals 22 to 20 in Monday night's match up.

Jayden Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams on two long pass plays, moving the Commanders 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up Drew Stevens’ 26-yard field goal as time expired, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20.

After Evan McPherson put the Bengals ahead 20-19 on a 56-yard field goal, Washington got the ball back with 39 seconds left and no timeouts. Daniels hit Williams over the middle for 22 yards, spiked the ball, then found him again for a 42-yard catch-and-run to the Cincinnati 8.

Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati.

The lights at Northwest Stadium went out during the third quarter of Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders, leading to a delay of about four minutes.

The Commanders were in the red zone, trailing 10-7, when the stadium went dark and the game was halted. Washington was approaching the line of scrimmage to run a play on third-and-14 when the lights went out.

According to the ESPN telecast, the lights went out because the stadium’s lighting vendor did not disable the regular maintenance scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on weekdays.