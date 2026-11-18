The Brief A massive data center proposal is receiving a backlash from Stafford County residents. More than 100 people signed up to speak at a Planning Commission hearing ahead of a vote. Developers said if all four projects are approved, the development could generate more than $268 million in revenue by 2036 and create nearly 1,200 jobs.



A massive data center development is putting Stafford County in the spotlight as the proposal goes before the Planning Commission for a vote.

What we know:

The proposed development, which spans four projects along the Kings Highway corridor near the Rappahannock River, consists of 37 facilities and 14 electrical substations. The scale of the project is larger than 1,000 football fields placed side by side.

Stafford County Data Center Proposal

More than 100 people signed up to speak when the proposal was introduced to the Planning Commission. While some attendees expressed support for the development, the proposal is already facing significant pushback from residents, with opponents calling it an absolute outrage.

Critics argue the development could significantly alter the area and negatively impact local farmland, the Rappahannock River and the historic surroundings near Ferry Farm, George Washington's childhood home. Residents have also raised concerns about construction and its potential impact on the region's water supply.

In response, developers told the Planning Commission they are committed to working with the community. They say that if all four projects are approved, the development could generate more than $268 million in revenue by 2036 and create nearly 1,200 jobs.

Developers also said habitat rehabilitation along the Oak Creek shoreline and wetland restoration along the Rappahannock River would be prioritized.

What's next:

If the Planning Commission ultimately recommends approval of the projects, the proposal will still require final approval from Stafford County's Board of Supervisors.