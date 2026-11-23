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The Brief City of Fairfax police arrested 45-year-old Ian Clark on Nov. 22 after investigators say he removed a deceased man from a vehicle and left him in a parking lot in the 10300 block of Democracy Lane. The victim, identified as 27-year-old James Emerson of no fixed address, was found unresponsive at 9:42 a.m. Sunday with no obvious signs of trauma. Clark, also of no fixed address, is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center while the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner works to determine Emerson's cause and manner of death.



A 45-year-old man is being held without bond after police say he removed a deceased 27-year-old man from a vehicle and left him in a Fairfax parking lot over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers with the City of Fairfax Police Department responded at 9:42 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, to the 10300 block of Democracy Lane after a community member reported finding an unresponsive man in a parking lot.

Arriving officers found James Emerson, 27, of no fixed address, dead at the scene with no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

According to investigators, a vehicle entered the Democracy Lane parking lot during the overnight hours of Nov. 22. A few hours later, an individual exited the vehicle, removed Emerson from inside and left him in the parking lot before driving away.

Officers later located a vehicle of interest unoccupied in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Blenheim Boulevard. Following investigative efforts throughout the day, police identified a suspect and took him into custody Sunday evening.

Ian Clark, 45, of no fixed address, was charged with prohibition against concealment of a dead body. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond pending a court appearance in Fairfax County General District Court.

Police said there is no known threat to the community.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding Emerson's death remain under investigation, and authorities have not released details on how or where he died or whether he and Clark knew each other.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Police also have not yet announced a scheduled court date for Clark.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Hairston at 703-385-7924.