Commanders fall to Dolphins 16-13 in overtime in first NFL regular-season game in Spain

The Brief Dolphins beat Commanders 16-13 in overtime in Spain. Jack Jones’ OT pick sets up Riley Patterson’s winning field goal. Commanders drop sixth straight, still without injured QB Jayden Daniels.



The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders in overtime Sunday in the NFL’s first regular-season game played in Spain.

What we know:

The Commanders (3-8) nearly won in regulation, but Matt Gay’s 56-yard field goal with 15 seconds left missed wide right.

Jack Jones intercepted Marcus Mariota on the first play of overtime, and Riley Patterson’s 29-yard field goal lifted the Dolphins to a 16-13 win at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 16: Matt Gay of the Washington Commanders looks on during the National Football League (NFL) 2025 Madrid Game, match played between Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders at Bernabeu stadium on November 16, 2025, in Madrid, Expand

It was the seventh and final international game of the season, the most ever in a single year as the NFL pushes its global expansion.

Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee and Argentine producer Bizarrap performed at halftime before 78,610 fans.

Marcus Mariota left late in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion after going down awkwardly while throwing the ball away in his own end zone. He later cleared protocol and returned to the game.

Commanders skid continues

Still without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have dropped their sixth straight game.

Marcus Mariota went 20 of 30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an overtime interception. He added 49 yards rushing, including a 44-yard run shortly after being evaluated for a concussion. Chris Rodríguez ran for 49 yards for Washington, while Deebo Samuel finished with 74 yards receiving.

The Commanders head into a bye week before hosting Denver on Nov. 30.

READ MORE: Jones celebrates in Cristiano Ronaldo style as Dolphins beat Commanders 16-13 in overtime in Spain