Commanders fall to Broncos 27-26 in overtime

Marcus Mariota’s overtime pass was knocked down, denying Washington a game‑winning two‑point conversion as the Denver Broncos held on for their ninth straight victory, a 27‑26 thriller Sunday night.

Denver struck first in overtime when RJ Harvey ran for a touchdown. Mariota answered by driving the Commanders downfield. On fourth‑and‑goal from the 3, he connected with Terry McLaurin for a touchdown.

What we know:

Coach Dan Quinn went for two, but linebacker Nik Bonitto swatted Mariota’s pass away. The Commanders dropped their second straight overtime game and extended their losing streak to seven.

Mariota, making his sixth start in place of injured Jayden Daniels, threw for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. One of his scores came on a highlight‑reel grab by Treylon Burks, who made a one‑handed catch over cornerback Riley Moss.

Quinn praised his team’s effort despite the loss. "Hate the outcome, but I do love the fight and where we're at," he said.

The Commanders (3‑9) visit Minnesota on Sunday.

