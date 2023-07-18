Expand / Collapse search

Come on Barbie let's go party: Your full guide to Barbie-themed events in the DC area

By Sylvia Mphofe
Barbie in theaters Friday

Barbie is turning the silver screen pink this weekend.

WASHINGTON - Come on Barbie let's go party! Here is your guide to Barbie themed events in the D.C. area. 

WUNDER GARTEN:

Wunder Garten has crafted a series of parties that will bring out your inner Barbie and create unforgettable memories. Barbie fans can enjoy a different theme each day of the week. Attendees can look forward to Barbie Music Trivia Party, B﻿arbie Trivia Party, and even a Barbie Paint and Sip.

PINK DREAM LOUNGE:

Barbie World summer at the Pink Dream Lounge!

Matthew Cappucci shows off the new Pink Dream Lounge at Top of the Gate at the Watergate Hotel as they gear up for a Barbie World summer!

FOX 5's very own Matthew Cappucci took a trip over to the new Pink Dream Lounge on the rooftop of the Watergate Hotel for a Barbie World summer. Guests can live out their pink dreams with a view while enjoy a drink in their very own flamingo punch bowl.

MCCLELLAN'S RETREAT:

This D.C. bar is serving up some tasty Barbie themed cocktails. Enjoy a Barbie themed tea party made perfect for a group of three or four people.

BARBIE DRAG BRUNCH:

Enjoy a Barbie themed drag brunch hosted by Crystal Edge along with some of the most fabulous Queens in the DMV. The event includes a bottomless brunch featuring a spectacular show.

BARBIE POND:

The Barbie pond in DuPont circle has been celebrating Barbie for years. This popular pond has been featuring a variety of Barbie's since 2014, from Justice Barbie to holiday Barbie. Swing by and checkout their most recent display in preparation of the upcoming Barbie movie. 

