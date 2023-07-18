Come on Barbie let's go party: Your full guide to Barbie-themed events in the DC area

Come on Barbie let's go party! Here is your guide to Barbie themed events in the D.C. area.

Wunder Garten has crafted a series of parties that will bring out your inner Barbie and create unforgettable memories. Barbie fans can enjoy a different theme each day of the week. Attendees can look forward to Barbie Music Trivia Party, B﻿arbie Trivia Party, and even a Barbie Paint and Sip.

FOX 5's very own Matthew Cappucci took a trip over to the new Pink Dream Lounge on the rooftop of the Watergate Hotel for a Barbie World summer. Guests can live out their pink dreams with a view while enjoy a drink in their very own flamingo punch bowl.

This D.C. bar is serving up some tasty Barbie themed cocktails. Enjoy a Barbie themed tea party made perfect for a group of three or four people.

Enjoy a Barbie themed drag brunch hosted by Crystal Edge along with some of the most fabulous Queens in the DMV. The event includes a bottomless brunch featuring a spectacular show.

BARBIE POND:

The Barbie pond in DuPont circle has been celebrating Barbie for years. This popular pond has been featuring a variety of Barbie's since 2014, from Justice Barbie to holiday Barbie. Swing by and checkout their most recent display in preparation of the upcoming Barbie movie.