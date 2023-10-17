Columbia, Maryland ranked second-safest city, DC ranked 173 in US

Columbia, Maryland named the second-safest city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared 182 cities in the U.S. across the 41 key indicators of safety - including the number of mass shootings, hate crimes and deadly traffic crashes.

The survey also looked at natural disaster risks and financial data – like unemployment rates, identity theft complaints, and job security.

"No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm.

Baltimore, Maryland's largest city, ranked 163. Washington, D.C. placed 173 on the list, dropping from last year's 168 spot.

This comes shortly after Baltimore’s top prosecutor said "D.C. crime" was coming to Baltimore after the arrest of a D.C. teen in connection to the mass shooting at Morgan State University.

When asked about this statement during a recent press conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said "I don’t know that I have a response to that."

"What I know is almost immediately when law enforcement officials put out those pictures, the [suspected] individuals were identified, and that information shared with local law enforcement," said Bowser.

Safest Cities in the D.C. Area:

2. Columbia, Maryland

12. Virginia Beach, Virginia

19. Chesapeake, Virginia

60. Newport News, Virginia

74. Norfolk, Virginia

157. Richmond, Virginia

163. Baltimore, Maryland

173. Washington, D.C.

Top 5 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities:

1. Detroit, Michigan

2. Baton Rouge, Los Angeles

3. San Bernardino, California

4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

5. St. Louis, Missouri