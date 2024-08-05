Authorities have released surveillance images of the person they say shot and killed a teenager at a Columbia, Maryland mall.

The images released by Howard County police show the alleged shooter who was wearing a dark mask over his face and a hooded sweatshirt over his head.

The shooting happened on July 27 around 6:10 p.m. at the Mall in Columbia. Investigators believe the victim, 17-year-old Angelo Little, was specifically targeted in the shooting. Police say the video shows the shooter at a table in the mall’s food court with his head down until Little walks by toward the bathroom hallway. Officers say the shooter then gets up from the table, follows Little to the bathroom, and waits for him to exit. Investigators say the gunman then shot Little from behind and fled through a back mall exit.

READ MORE: Columbia mall shooting: Police ID teen killed in Maryland mall food court

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Columbia mall shooting: Police release surveillance video images of suspected gunman

Little was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding officers say they discovered a gun on him. Officials also say Little was the victim in a shooting in April 2023 in which he was injured. No arrest was made in that case, and it is unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Investigators say the shooter is described by witnesses as a young Black male in his teens or 20s, of small stature, wearing all dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt, and a mask over his face.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives around the mall to check their doorbell camera footage. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.