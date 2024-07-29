Columbia mall shooting: Police ID teen killed in Maryland mall food court

Police have identified the teenager shot and killed inside a shopping mall in Columbia, Maryland as the search for the suspect continues.

Officers responded to the Mall in Columbia on Saturday night around 6:10 p.m. after receiving a call for gunfire in the area of the food court.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Columbia mall shooting: Police ID teen gunned down in Maryland mall food court

Authorities say 17-year-old Angelo Little, of Columbia, was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Investigators believe Little was targeted and that the suspect fled the mall following the shooting.

Officials say police helped evacuate shoppers and workers in an orderly fashion, and that the mall was fully cleared by 9:00 p.m.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

The mall also was the scene of a shooting in January 2014, when three people died after a man with a shotgun killed two people and then himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report