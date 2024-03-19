College Park man arrested after leading Virginia troopers on wild chase in stolen car, ramming cruiser

A College Park man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he rammed into a Virginia State trooper’s cruiser before fleeing the scene in a stolen car.

Reggie P. White, 24, of College Park, Md., has been charged with four counts of assault on law enforcement, four counts of felony hit and run, four counts of misdemeanor hit and run, four counts of destruction of state property, eluding law enforcement, grand larceny, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, and with being a pedestrian on the interstate.

At approximately 3:41 a.m., Virginia state troopers were alerted to a stolen vehicle possibly traveling along Route 1 in Fairfax County. A trooper saw the stolen car on Route 1 but when he tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop, sped away and a pursuit began.

As the pursuit approached Route 1 and I-495, the suspect vehicle rammed a State Police patrol vehicle twice.

The pursuit then continued onto I-495 westbound, where the suspect struck the same trooper’s vehicle a third time and then onto I-95 southbound, where the trooper’s vehicle was struck a fourth time.

State Troopers were eventually able to use a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the car in the I-95 southbound lanes near Exit 167. The driver then fled the vehicle on foot but was taken into custody a few minutes later without further incident.

White was taken to the Fairfax County Detention Center and two adult passengers in the vehicle were also arrested on outstanding warrants.