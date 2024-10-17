Cold Thursday morning temps in DC region; warming trend expected over the weekend

Thursday will continue the streak of cold mornings in the Washington, DC area, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the day will remain cool, featuring light winds and clear skies. Highs are expected to reach near 61 degrees, remaining below average for this time of year.

Thursday night will see another drop in temperatures, making Friday morning quite chilly. However, temperatures are set to warm up by Friday afternoon, with highs returning to the upper 60s under sunny skies.

A warming trend is predicted to take hold into the weekend, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s. Several days next week could even see temperatures approach the upper 70s.