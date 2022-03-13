Cold temperatures stick around Sunday; warm up is coming later this week

Cold temperatures are sticking around Sunday, a day after a blast of winter weather hit the D.C. region. The low temperatures may be unpleasant for March, but don't fret, Spring appears to be on the way.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the teens and 20s. We will see a slight warm up, with high temperatures reaching the 40s Sunday, but temperatures will remain below seasonal. Despite the cold, we will see sunshine throughout the earlier parts of the day.

Clouds will increase later in the day, but we will be staying dry.

A shift in the weather pattern then begins Monday, bringing much warmer air into the region.

A Bermuda high to the south will start ushering in that warm air, and a southwest flow will bring it the D.C. area. We will see daytime highs in the 60s Monday.

It will be a mostly dry week, with the exception of possible rain showers Thursday.

Temperatures will stay warmer the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s. We could even see a high in the 70s by Friday!

