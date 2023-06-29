Code Red air quality alert from Canadian wildfire smoke

Another day of hazy skies and poor air quality is in the cards for the DMV on Thursday as relentless Canadian wildfire smoke continues to waft southeast.

Northwesterly winds behind a cold front, which delivered downpours and some severe weather Tuesday, will act as an unimpeded conveyor belt shuttling the smoke into the Mid-Atlantic. Much of the wildfire smoke is originating over northeast British Columbia, northwest Alberta and southern parts of the Northern Territories. This is a different batch of wildfires than what gave us a week of smoke earlier in the month.

Air quality alerts are in effect around the DMV, with code red conditions expected. The degraded air quality will be hazardous for all populations; the elderly and those with underlying health problems will be especially at risk.

Weatherwise, we’re looking at a pleasant Thursday. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will turn more south-southwesterly into Friday, bumping us into the lower 90s. That will increase the humidity as well, allowing a couple of pop-up thunderstorms.

Both weekend days we’ll see highs in the lower 90s with a few thunderstorms. More storms are likely Monday along a cold front before a return to sunshine and a reduction in humidity on Tuesday.