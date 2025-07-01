Coco Gauff suffers first round loss at Wimbledon to Dayana Yastremska

article

The Brief World No. 2 Coco Gauff was eliminated from Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday. Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska defeated Gauff in straight sets. Gauff was last eliminated in the first round in 2023 as the No. 7-ranked player in the world.



In one of the most shocking upsets in recent Wimbledon history, world No. 2 and reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff was eliminated in straight sets in the first round by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, falling 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Tuesday.

What we know:

Gauff struggled with her serve, as she suffered nine double faults and 29 unforced errors. The loss marks a dramatic turn for Gauff, who entered the tournament as one of the favorites after a stellar season highlighted by her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros just weeks ago.

The match began on even footing, with both players holding serve throughout the first set. In the tiebreak, Yastremska seized control, outmaneuvering Gauff and taking the opener 7-6 (3). The momentum firmly shifted in the second set, as Yastremska’s confidence soared and Gauff struggled to find answers, ultimately dropping the set 6-1.

Dig deeper:

Gauff, 21, has cemented herself as a star in women’s tennis, making headlines since her breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2019, where she famously defeated Venus Williams as a 15-year-old. Since then, she has collected ten singles titles, including the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open, and ascended to a career-high ranking of world No. 2.

Yastremska, currently ranked No. 42 in the world, delivered a fearless performance under the closed roof on Centre Court as dusk settled over southwest London. She relentlessly targeted Gauff’s forehand, skidding powerful groundstrokes across the slick grass and capitalizing on the American’s vulnerable second serve. The Ukrainian’s aggressive play left Gauff scrambling, especially in the second set, where Yastremska raced ahead to close out the match in just over an hour.

Big picture view:

Yastremska’s victory is a career highlight for the 24-year-old, who turned pro in 2016 and has three WTA singles titles to her name. Her aggressive baseline play and composure under pressure proved decisive against the higher-ranked American.

For Gauff, the loss is a setback in an otherwise remarkable season, but her youth and achievements suggest she will remain a force in women’s tennis. Wimbledon, meanwhile, is left without one of its brightest stars as the tournament moves forward without the world No. 2.