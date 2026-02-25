Clintons’ Jeffrey Epstein probe depositions: key facts and what to expect

The Brief Bill and Hillary Clinton are set to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee this week regarding the Epstein probe. The probe examines Jeffrey Epstein’s network of powerful associates and how he avoided federal prosecution for years. The Clintons' depositions were repeatedly postponed, declined, subpoenaed and ultimately missed after disputes over scheduling.



Both former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be deposed this week regarding the House Oversight Committee's probe into Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, according to Fox News Digital.

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on Thursday, Feb. 26, followed by Bill CIinton on Friday, Feb. 27.

Here are the key things to know ahead of the Clintons' depositions.

What is the Epstein probe?

Big picture view:

While the federal government has been looking into Epstein's crimes for over two decades through a number of different investigations, the current phase of the probe is focused on Epstein's web of powerful associates, and how it is that he was able to avoid federal prosecution for as long as he did.

In 2019, Epstein was charged in Manhattan federal court with sex trafficking of minors. He was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center shortly thereafter.

Where and when will the Clintons be deposed?

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital that "the Clintons' depositions will be held in Chappaqua, New York…as accommodation for their schedules," instead of Washington D.C.

The former first couple's Chappaqua home has served as their primary residence since 1999, when they left the White House.

There is no word yet on when the depositions will take place on Thursday and Friday.

What do the Epstein files say about the Clintons?

While almost all mentions of Hillary Clinton in the Epstein files have to do with her 2016 presidential campaign, Bill Clinton is mentioned hundreds of times throughout the files, according to Axios.

Clinton's name appears on Epstein's private jet logs and in correspondence between his team and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's co-conspirator who is currently serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking and is asking President Donald Trump for clemency. The former president previously said that the trips on Epstein's jet were tied to work with his nonprofit, per Axios. The emails where his name appears are mainly related to travel and dining.

Bill Clinton can be seen socializing with Epstein in photos included in the files as well. He's also pictured with Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

Bill Clinton can be seen socializing with Epstein in photos included in the files as well. He's also pictured with Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

The latest batch of files, released last month, include unfounded allegations of sexual abuse committed by Clinton.

What have the Clintons said about the files?

What they're saying:

The former first couple has denied any wrongdoing.

Hillary Clinton has said that she "cannot recall ever speaking to Epstein," and claims to have met Ghislaine Maxwell only a handful of times, according to The New York Times.

Late last year, Angel Ureña, spokesperson for Former President Bill Clinton, called on President Trump "to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," including "grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York."

Bill Clinton posted a similar message on X earlier this month.

Earlier this month, AG Pam Bondi stated that all Epstein files required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act have been released.

Still, the former Secretary of State has continued to accuse the Trump administration of a "cover-up" related to the Epstein files.

"There’s something about this Administration’s attitude towards this, which I think leads us to conclude they have something to hide. We don’t. We’ve been willing to say whatever we know," she told the BBC.

"We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly," she added. "Get the files out. They are slow-walking it. They are redacting the names of men who are in it."

What has the House Oversight Committee said about the Clintons?

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital that "the Clintons’ testimony is critical to understanding Epstein and [Ghislaine Maxwell’s] sex trafficking network and the ways they sought to curry favor and influence to shield themselves from scrutiny."

"Their testimony may also inform how Congress can strengthen laws to better combat human trafficking," he added. "Our goal for this investigation is straightforward: we seek to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors."

Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) leaves the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Oversight Committee Republicans additionally voted to advance two bipartisan resolutions recommending that the U.S. House of Representatives hold both Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for "refusing to comply with duly issued subpoenas" last month.

How many times have the Clintons' depositions been rescheduled?

The backstory:

The former president's deposition was originally requested in October, according to the House Oversight Committee. It was then moved to December 17, a date which Clinton declined, citing the need to attend a funeral. The committee then requested the former president provide dates that would work for him in January, to which Clinton again declined. The committee then issued a follow-up subpoena with a deposition date of January 13. Clinton failed to appear.

Hillary Clinton's deposition was also originally supposed to take place in October and was then moved to December 18. She also declined, citing the funeral. The same process occurred thereafter—the committee requested the former Secretary of State propose dates in January. She declined, a follow-up subpoena was issued, and she failed to appear.

Where will the video and transcript of the Clintons' depositions be?

What you can do:

