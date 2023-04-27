Climate protesters smear paint on glass cover of sculpture at National Gallery of Art

Climate protesters in Washington, D.C. were handcuffed on Thursday after they dragged paint on a glass cover protecting an art sculpture.

The incident happened at the National Gallery of Art by the activism group Declare Emergency in an attempt to bring attention to climate change, according to the Washington Post.

WASHINGTON, DC JULY 16: "The Little Dancer," a sculpture by French artist Edgar Degas, is on display at the National Gallery of Art's East Building, seen Wednesday, July 16, 2014. The piece was inspired by Marie von Goethem. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Expand

After two people from the group smeared their hands across the glass covering of Edgar Degas’s "Little Dancer Aged Fourteen," they were removed by police in handcuffs.

One of the individuals taken into custody wasn't issued any criminal charges but is banned from the museum for life, according to a tweet from the group.

The group tweeted that they wanted to send a message about climate change .

"Around 11 am today two parents who are terrified about their children’s futures (as well as all children) made a statement at the National Gallery in DC. Climate change will cause famine, floods, droughts and destruction unless we act now," Declare Emergency tweeted.

In response to criticism on Twitter, the group tweeted that it's a "complete moral failure of our government to protect its own citizens."

Read more via FOX News.