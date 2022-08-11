Cleanup continues across DC region following heavy storms

Businesses and residents are continuing to clean up following a round of storms that brought heavy rain and flooding conditions to parts of the D.C. region.

The storms moved across Wednesday evening quickly bringing water to low-lying areas with a history of flooding.

Streets across the District quickly became inundated with water as heavy rain fell. Crews also responded to downed trees like the one along Bryant Street in the Northwest.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said storm water gushed upwards from the street drains stranding some vehicles. Alnwick says a drainage project to allow the District to handle more storm water is still approximately a year away from completion.

Elsewhere in the District, a doggy daycare and grooming business in the Northeast is drying out after water flooded the business.