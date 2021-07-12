City of Manassas considering expanding public drinking hours

The city of Manassas is considering taking advantage of a new Virginia state law to expand public drinking options for residents and visitors.

The city is currently able to allow public drinking during 12 special events per year.

But the new Commonwealth law would permit them to allow public drinking on every weekend.

If the city council approves the move tonight, it will go before the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority.

Public drinking would only be permitted within certain parameters within the city.

