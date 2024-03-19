City of Alexandria working to control flooding issues

The City of Alexandria has always contended with stormwater management issues, dedicating resources and dollars to try and mitigate what they can.

Now, the city is spending around $750,000 to put stainless steel inserts onto 870 manhole covers in the Four Mile Run section of town.

The goal is to limit the amount of stormwater that gets into the city’s sanitation sewer line.

In town, the sanitation sewer line and the stormwater sewer line are separate. But when too much stormwater gets into the sanitation line, sewage can back up into people’s homes.

Marie Fontenot has lived in the Del Ray section of Alexandria just under two years and has already had one scare.

"I was just shuddering about what was in that water. I thought it was stormwater, it was sanitary water. It’s so disgusting, risk of disease, you just don’t want that," Fontenot said.

The stainless steel inserts are going into manholes typically in lower-lying areas close to Four Mile Run, according to Erin Bevis-Carver, the Sanitary Division Chief in Alexandria.

Bevis-Carter these inserts will slow the flow of stormwater into the sanitation sewer.

"These pans, essentially what they do is collect that water, and it still goes into the sanitary sewer system, but at a much slower pace, so it doesn’t result into sewer backups into people’s homes," Bevis-Carter said.

Bevis-Carter says this is one step of many the city is taking to try and limit issues with sanitation sewer lines; they’re also working to fix underground pipes to ensure there are no issues.

One neighbor in an area prone to flooding told FOX 5 off-camera he’s been frustrated by the pace at which the city has instituted some changes.

Marie Fontenot says every improvement helps, but thinks neighbors need to stay on top of the issue.

"I’m glad that they’re being proactive and taking the steps. But I think my neighbors and I need to be more active in advocating to local government to make sure that the city is making smart and durable choices on water remediation and water management in the area," Fontenot said.

The project to install the inserts started a few weeks ago, the City said in a press release. It’s expected to wrap up in June.