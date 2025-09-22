article

The Brief WalletHub ranked 182 U.S. cities for women in 2025 based on economic, health, and safety factors. Columbia, Maryland, ranked first with high wages, low poverty, and strong health outcomes. Seattle, Washington, and Overland Park, Kansas, placed second and third with strong healthcare access and economic opportunities.



WalletHub has released its list of the best and worst cities for women based on more than a dozen metrics.

According to researchers, although women make up a larger share of the population in most regions of the country, their economic opportunities often lag behind.

By the numbers:

A new analysis finds that just 22 out of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas report women under 30 earning as much as—or more than—their male peers. Overall, women still earn only about 85 cents for every dollar paid to men.

What they're saying:

Experts note that the gender pay gap tends to widen with age, making location a critical factor for long-term financial success. Cities with stronger earning potential, coupled with greater access to women’s health services—including abortion and specialized care—offer young women a better chance at stability and growth.

"Living in the right city can significantly improve a woman’s economic status, health, and safety," WalletHub analyst Milvionne Chery said online. "The best cities for women offer job security and high pay, enabling women to achieve greater financial independence. They also prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women."

Methodology:

The analysis included the nation’s 150 largest cities, along with at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Only city proper data was considered, excluding surrounding metropolitan areas.

Researchers evaluated cities across two major categories: Women’s Economic and Social Well-Being and Women’s Health Care and Safety. Within those categories, 15 weighted metrics were assessed, ranging from median earnings and business ownership to healthcare access and safety indicators.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for women. WalletHub then calculated a weighted average for every city to determine its overall score and final ranking.

The best cities for women

Dig deeper:

Columbia, Maryland

Columbia has been ranked the best city for women in 2025, according to new data from WalletHub.

The city leads the nation with the highest median annual wages for women after adjusting for cost of living, at $61,778. Columbia also reports one of the lowest poverty rates for women—just 8.2%, the eighth-lowest in the country.

Employment prospects for women in Columbia are strong as well, with the unemployment rate slightly above 4%, compared to rates as high as 13% in other cities.

Women own about 23% of local businesses, ranking Columbia 31st nationwide. Health outcomes also stand out: the city boasts the 10th-highest life expectancy for women, along with top rankings for preventive care. Nearly 85% of women are physically active, placing Columbia sixth nationally.

Seattle

Seattle secured the second spot. About 11% of women in the city live in poverty, the 23rd-lowest share nationwide.

Median annual wages for women reach $47,792, adjusted for cost of living, ranking 19th nationally. Seattle is also home to the seventh-highest percentage of women-owned businesses.

The city ranks well in health measures, with only 3.5% of women lacking insurance—the 10th-lowest rate in the country. Women in Seattle enjoy the 11th-highest life expectancy and the second-highest level of physical activity. Seattle also records lower rates of sexual crimes and suicides compared to other cities.

Overland Park, Kansas

Overland Park placed third. Women in the city have one of the nation’s highest life expectancies at birth, averaging more than 83 years. Overland Park also reports the 17th-lowest rate of women without health insurance and the second-highest rate of cervical cancer screenings, signaling strong access to healthcare.

Economically, Overland Park ranks near the top. Women earn the second-highest median annual wages after cost-of-living adjustments, and the city maintains the second-lowest female poverty rate. Unemployment among women stands at just 3.6%, the 20th-lowest nationwide.