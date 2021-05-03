CIA headquarters in McLean secure amid ongoing ‘security situation’

The Central Intelligence Agency says its Virginia headquarters location is "secure" despite what an official described as a "security situation" on Monday.

READ MORE: Specialized CIA unit that crafts hacking tools didn't protect itself, report says

They say local law enforcement are assisting.

Their security protective officers are the only agency personnel directly involved.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fairfax County police say they were called to the scene to assist with traffic control around 9 a.m.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Minor convictions for former CIA coder in hacking tools case

According to the CIA, the incident is ongoing just outside of its secure perimeter near the main gate in McLean.

They have not explained what the "security situation" is.