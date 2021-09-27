Church members, developer face off in court over historic burial ground in Montgomery County

The battle over historic burial ground continues Monday as a group of church members face off with Montgomery County in court to stop the sale of land to a developer.

Descendants of Africans buried in Bethesda Moses Cemetery will be in Montgomery County Circuit Court to try and keep the County from selling land containing the community’s historic burial ground.

A temporary stop of the sale to developer Charger Venture was put into place earlier this month.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the legal battle has been drawn out for years between the church members and the developer who wants to build a storage facility on the land.