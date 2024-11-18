Christmas tree shortage: Will severe drought result in lack of trees, price spike?

A severe drought in the Northeast has sparked concerns about a potential Christmas tree shortage in future holiday seasons, according to a FOX Business report.

According to the report, some farmers say that up to 25% of young trees have been lost due to unusually dry conditions, with significant losses seen in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Chris Moran, who operates Vandervalk Farm in Mendon, Massachusetts, told FOX Business that the drought destroyed around 500 of his 2,700 seedlings planted last spring. Similar losses were reported by farmers in Pennsylvania.

FILE - Christmas trees in a field in Richmond Township, PA. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Fortunately, older trees planted 10 to 15 years ago have not been affected, so customers will not see shortages or price hikes this Christmas. The true impact will be felt in about five to six years when this year’s lost seedlings would have matured into profitable trees, according to the report.

"In 10 years, I will have 20-25% less of my product to sell," Moran told FOX Business. His family farm grows about 10,000 trees on 10 acres of land.

On Thursday, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued drought watches and warnings across the state. In Virginia, 38 counties are under a drought watch advisory.

There is some hope for relief in the extended forecast as a storm system moving into the area could bring the first significant rain in months.