Chilly start in the DC area today

We’ve got a chilly start to the day with clear skies.

Keep an eye early morning for some slick spots on roads from yesterday’s moisture.

It will all be taken care of as we get to mostly sunny skies for the day as we end the weekend.

For a start we’ll have a light wind from the Southwest that will eventually turn into gusty winds at 20mph.

Temps will be in the 40’s.

It will be a pleasant day for any outdoor activity.

By tonight we’ll see an increase in clouds and a mostly cloudy overnight.

As we prepare for MLK Day some clouds and sun will give us a dry day for all the Day Of Service activities.

