Child’s note to school leads to sex abuse conviction against Hyattsville stepfather: officials

A child's note to school staff led to a sex abuse investigation and conviction against a Hyattsville stepfather.

Officials say 38-year-old Luis Melgar Delgado was found guilty in court last week on charges of felony sexual abuse of a minor and third degree sexual offenses.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's office said the investigation began in September 2021 when the victim wrote a note to school staff that indicated abuse by Delgado, who is the child's stepfather.

Authorities say their investigation found Delgado sexually abused the then 14-year-old victim by fondling and performing other sex acts in the family home.

"It is horrible that a child had to endure this abuse," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy in a statement. "I am truly thankful that we were able to get justice for the victim in this case and that the victim bravely testified against the abuser."

Delgado is scheduled to be sentenced December 9.