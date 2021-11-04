Children, guinea pig displaced after house fire in Northwest DC

A house fire in Northwest D.C. that broke out Wednesday night has left three adults, two children, and their guinea pig without a place to live.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. in the unit block of Adams Street. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

